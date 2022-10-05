Indian hockey is reading itself for a new dawn under the presidentship of former Indian captain and three-time Olympian Dilip Tirkey. There is a great deal of anticipation among hockey lovers that the Odisha stalwart and his team of elected members would drive greater accountability and transparency in the functioning of Hockey India and propel Indian hockey to new heights. But eyebrows are raised against the presence of Hockey Rajasthan President Arun Saraswat as one of the five Executive Board Members of Hockey India.



