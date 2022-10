Skye Swann





Junior goalkeeper Annabel Skubisz makes a save. Skubisz played a crucial role in lifting the Wildcats to victory against the Nittany Lions Friday. Esther Lim/The Daily Northwestern



In a weekend of contested conference battles, Northwestern was put to the test at Lakeside Field. Competing in back-to-back overtime games, the squad faced arguably its toughest competition to date.