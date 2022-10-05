Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

India’s Mumtaz Khan named FIH women’s rising player of year

Published on Wednesday, 05 October 2022 10:00 | Hits: 15
View Comments

The 19-yeal-old finished in third place on the list of top scorers in the World Cup. She failed to score in just one game throughout the tournament, against Netherlands.


Mumtaz also emerged as India’s leading goal-scorer at the FIH Women’s Hockey 5s 2022 | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India forward Mumtaz Khan was on Tuesday named the FIH Women’s Rising Star of the Year on the back of her stellar role during the country’s campaign at the Junior World Cup in South Africa earlier this year.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.