The 19-yeal-old finished in third place on the list of top scorers in the World Cup. She failed to score in just one game throughout the tournament, against Netherlands.





Mumtaz also emerged as India’s leading goal-scorer at the FIH Women’s Hockey 5s 2022 | Photo Credit: Getty Images



India forward Mumtaz Khan was on Tuesday named the FIH Women’s Rising Star of the Year on the back of her stellar role during the country’s campaign at the Junior World Cup in South Africa earlier this year.



