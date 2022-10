Mandi Ahmedgarh





Prabhleen Kaur Grewal during a match. Tribune photo



Prabhleen Kaur Grewal, a resident of Kila Raipur, has become the first Punjabi woman to be selected for Canada’s Women’s Nextgen Field Hockey Programme to be organised in Alberta. Prabhleen’s elder sister Harleen had also brought laurels to the region by fetching a silver medal for her team in the National Field Hockey Championship (U-18).