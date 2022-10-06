



There is an air of confidence about Marc Coudron as he girds his loins for the upcoming FIH Presidential elections, where he would be pitted against Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) CEO Mohammad Tayyab Ikram. The FIH Presidential elections would be held during the 48th FIH Congress on November 5 in Lausanne. The 52-year-old private banker (works at Belfius Bank) has worn multiple hats as far as hockey administration is concerned.



