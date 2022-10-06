Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

By the Numbers: Just how dominant is UNC field hockey legend Erin Matson?

Published on Thursday, 06 October 2022 10:00 | Hits: 2
By Emory Lyda


UNC senior forward Erin Matson (1) protects the ball during the Tar Heels' match against Wake Forest on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Karen Shelton Stadium. Photo by Dylan Thiessen | and Dylan Thiessen The Daily Tar Heel

For most NCAA field hockey players, a four-goal performance would be seen as a career highlight and likely one of the highest-scoring games in school history. Last season, only eight players across the country accomplished such a feat.

