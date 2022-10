By Ellie George and Lia Trewhella





Cornell field hockey won 5-0 against Columbia at Dodson Field on Oct. 2, 2021. Julia Nagel



Field hockey (6-3, 2-0 Ivy) had a winning weekend, beating both Columbia (2-7, 0-2 Ivy) and Bucknell (4-7, 3-0 Patriot) by applying the intensity they learned from their games against Penn State and Michigan and their first Ivy League win over Dartmouth.