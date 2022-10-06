Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Haryana, Punjab remain unbeaten in women’s hockey

Published on Thursday, 06 October 2022 10:00 | Hits: 14
Haryana crushed Uttar Pradesh 5-1 for its third consecutive win in pool B. Odisha thrashed Gujarat 23-0 in another pool A match.

M. R. Praveen Chandran


FILE PHOTO: Goa players wash their faces during senior Women’s National Hockey Championship in Bhopal on May 13, 2022. | Photo Credit: A.M.FARUQUI

Haryana and Punjab competed for their engagements in pool A and Pool B respectively with an all-win record in the National Games women’s hockey at the Dhyanchand hockey stadium here on Wednesday.

