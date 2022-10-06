Haryana, Punjab remain unbeaten in women’s hockey
Haryana crushed Uttar Pradesh 5-1 for its third consecutive win in pool B. Odisha thrashed Gujarat 23-0 in another pool A match.
M. R. Praveen Chandran
Haryana and Punjab competed for their engagements in pool A and Pool B respectively with an all-win record in the National Games women’s hockey at the Dhyanchand hockey stadium here on Wednesday.