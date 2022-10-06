PR Sreejesh is the third player to win the award back-to-back. Similarly, Savita Punia is the third athlete to win the goalkeeper of the year award.





Sreejesh and Savita Punia had both won the awards last year as well. Screengrab from FIH video.



New Delhi: India’s PR Sreejesh and Savita Punia were on Wednesday voted FIH Men’s and Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year respectively for the second year running, on the back of their strong shows under the bar.



