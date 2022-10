IMAGES COURTESY OF SOUTH AFRICAN MASTERS HOCKEY AND LIAM HAMER-NEL



CAPE TOWN, South Africa - As crossovers are on the horizon, the fourth and fifth days of the 2022 World Masters Hockey (WMH) World Cup in Cape Town, South Africa came to a close. Pool play for most divisions wrap up on Friday, except for the U.S. O-65 Women's Masters Team completing play on Saturday and the U.S. O-55 Men's Masters Team on Sunday.