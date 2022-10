Contest will be part of RU's Title IX Celebration, presented by Adidas







PISCATAWAY, N.J. – No. 23 Rutgers field hockey will host No. 3 Northwestern this weekend. The game is Saturday at noon, with a live stream on B1G+, with Chris Tsakonas and Marybeth Freeman on the call. Live stats via statbroadcast, alongside twitter updates on the team's official channel.