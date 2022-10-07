Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Haryana humbles Gujarat in men's hockey pre-quarterfinals

Published on Friday, 07 October 2022 12:00 | Hits: 8
Haryana scored an unconvincing 7-0 win over lowly Gujarat. The host put up a decent fight against Haryana and could take pride in restricting the victory margin to just seven goals.

M. R. Praveen Chandran


REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO | Photo Credit:  M. Vedhan

Defending champion Haryana and Maharashtra warmed up for their quarterfinal matches with wins in the men’s hockey event of the 36th National Games at the Dhyanchand Hockey stadium here on Thursday.

