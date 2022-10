The 29th Azlan Shah Cup was due to take place In 2020 and 2021 but both times were denied due to the Covid pandemic. But at last the 29th staging of an event that was first staged in 1983 has been set for 16-25 November 2022. South Africa have been invited to participate in the event which will be the third time the African champions have contested after competing in 2005 and 2014.