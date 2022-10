Aidan Torok | The Daily Collegian





Midfielder Mackenzie Allessie (2) takes a shot during the Penn State women’s field hockey game against Ohio State at the Penn State Field Hockey Complex on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions defeated the Buckeyes 2-0. Ryan Bowman



In a top five showdown, Penn State got revenge against No. 4 Iowa winning 2-1.