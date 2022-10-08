By Shelby Swanson





UNC first-year forward Ashley Sessa (3) protects the ball during the Tar Heels' 1-0 victory against Wake Forest on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Karen Shelton Stadium. Photo by Dylan Thiessen | The Daily Tar Heel



The No. 1 UNC field hockey team (10-0, 3-0 ACC) narrowly escaped the No. 19 Boston College Eagles (5-7, 2-2 ACC), 4-3, in Newton, Mass. First-years Ashley Sessa and Ryleigh Heck and sophomore midfielder Jasmina Smolenaars all earned first-half goals and senior forward Erin Matson closed out the game in the fourth quarter.



