No. 1 UNC field hockey narrowly escapes No. 19 Boston College, 4-3, in Newton

Published on Saturday, 08 October 2022 10:00 | Hits: 20
By Shelby Swanson


UNC first-year forward Ashley Sessa (3) protects the ball during the Tar Heels' 1-0 victory against Wake Forest on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Karen Shelton Stadium. Photo by Dylan Thiessen | The Daily Tar Heel

The No. 1 UNC field hockey team (10-0, 3-0 ACC) narrowly escaped the No. 19 Boston College Eagles (5-7, 2-2 ACC), 4-3, in Newton, Mass. First-years Ashley Sessa and Ryleigh Heck and sophomore midfielder Jasmina Smolenaars all earned first-half goals and senior forward Erin Matson closed out the game in the fourth quarter.

