





Any mention of Indian men hockey team’s campaign at the 1968 Mexico Olympics invariably brings into focus how ‘infighting’ and ‘groupism’ in the team was attributed to the failure to retain the gold medal (won at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics) as the Blueshirts settled for a bronze, which was not even considered a ‘performance worth talking about’ given the sky-high expectations prevailing around the team at that juncture. The larger talking point surrounded over how India paid a heavy price for having two joint captains at the 1968 Mexico Olympics – Prithipal Singh and Gurbux Singh.



