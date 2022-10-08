Punjab storms into women’s hockey semifinals
Punjab routed Gujarat 24-0 in a lopsided quarterfinal match. The floodgates opened in the second minute when Annu scored a field goal.
M. R. Praveen Chandran
REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO: Odisha and Uttar Pradesh players in action in the women’s hockey match at the 36th National Games in Rajkot on October 2, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI
Punjab women stormed into the semifinals in the 36th National Games hockey event at the Dhyanchand Hockey stadium here on Friday.