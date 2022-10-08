Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Punjab storms into women’s hockey semifinals

Published on Saturday, 08 October 2022 10:00 | Hits: 21
Punjab routed Gujarat 24-0 in a lopsided quarterfinal match. The floodgates opened in the second minute when Annu scored a field goal.

M. R. Praveen Chandran


REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO: Odisha and Uttar Pradesh players in action in the women’s hockey match at the 36th National Games in Rajkot on October 2, 2022.  | Photo Credit: PTI

Punjab women stormed into the semifinals in the 36th National Games hockey event at the Dhyanchand Hockey stadium here on Friday.

