Indy van Ek, Iris Langejans Score Goals in Highest Ranked Win of Season







PISCATAWAY, N.J. – The No. 23 Rutgers field hockey team earned its highest ranked win of the season Saturday in a massive victory, taking down No. 3 ranked and the defending national champion Northwestern Wildcats, 2-1. Indy van Ek and Iris Langejans scored goals in the opening quarter for RU, and the defense held on to the lead their to secure the victory.