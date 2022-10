Dana Serea





The Tigers are undefeated in Ivy play. Courtesy of GoPrincetonTigers.com.



After a Saturday morning visit from tennis legend Billie Jean King, the No. 8 Princeton Tigers (9–4, 3–0 Ivy League) earned their fourth consecutive win this weekend at Bedford Field against Dartmouth (3–8, 0–3) progressing strongly into the Ivy League season with a 1–0 victory.