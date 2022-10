By Jugjet Singh





Uttam Singh (right), who featured for India in last year’s Junior World Cup, debuted for the senior side at the Asia Cup in Jakarta earlier this year. - NSTP file pic



KUALA LUMPUR: Sultan of Johor Cup (SoJC) silver medallists India have named Uttam Singh to lead their campaign at the tournament beginning Oct 22 at the Taman Daya Stadium in Johor Baru.