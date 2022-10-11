Janneke, a former Netherlands international, said India needs a structured league for women's players where they can consistently play and challenge the top players from across the world.



M. R. Praveen Chandran





FILE PHOTO: India women’s hockey team coach Janneke Schopman speaks to the media before the FIH Hockey Women’s PRO League matches at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on February 14, 2022. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT



Janneke Schopman, the head coach of the India women’s hockey team, says her team has the potential to end India’s 41-year wait for an Asian Games gold in the Hangzhou Games in 2023.



