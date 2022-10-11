Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Janneke Schopman: India women’s hockey team favourite for Asian Games gold

Published on Tuesday, 11 October 2022 10:00 | Hits: 18
View Comments

Janneke, a former Netherlands international, said India needs a structured league for women's players where they can consistently play and challenge the top players from across the world.

M. R. Praveen Chandran


FILE PHOTO: India women’s hockey team coach Janneke Schopman speaks to the media before the FIH Hockey Women’s PRO League matches at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on February 14, 2022. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT

Janneke Schopman, the head coach of the India women’s hockey team, says her team has the potential to end India’s 41-year wait for an Asian Games gold in the Hangzhou Games in 2023.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.