Uncertainty Hangs Over Playing Future of Simranjeet Singh After his Exclusion from 33 Core Probables!

Published on Tuesday, 11 October 2022 10:00 | Hits: 18
Hockey can be a great leveller, or for that matter any sport. A little over a year back (14 months to be precise), Simranjeet Singh was the toast of the national alongside many of his team-mates in India’s historic bronze-medal effort at the Tokyo Olympics. Fast-forward to October 2022, the 24-year-old attacking midfielder not only finds himself of the first-choice team as well as out of the 33 core probables.

