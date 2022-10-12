by NIGEL SIMON





Paragon’s Tarell Singh, left, dribbles past the outstretched stick of TTDF Dylan Francis during the 2022 TT Hockey Board Indoor Tournament Open Men match at the Woodbrook Youth Facility in Port-of-Spain on Saturday. The match ended in a 4-4 draw. Daniel Prentice



Four different players were on target as reigning champions Defence Force secured their first win in the T&T Hockey Board Indoor Championship Men’s Open Division, 4-3, over Malvern at the Woodbrook Youth Facility, Hamilton-Holder Street, Woodbrook, on Sunday.



