National Games will help in building a formidable Indian hockey team for 2024 Paris Olympics, says Graham Reid
Graham Reid is in Rajkot to witness the final of the eight-team hockey competition to be played at the Major Dhyanchand Stadium on Tuesday.
File image of Graham Reid. AFP
Rajkot: Indian men’s hockey team chief coach Graham Reid was impressed with the high level of competition at the ongoing 36th National Games and said the event would help in building a formidable team for the 2024 Paris Olympics.