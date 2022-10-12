Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

National Games will help in building a formidable Indian hockey team for 2024 Paris Olympics, says Graham Reid

Published on Wednesday, 12 October 2022

Graham Reid is in Rajkot to witness the final of the eight-team hockey competition to be played at the Major Dhyanchand Stadium on Tuesday.


File image of Graham Reid. AFP

Rajkot: Indian men’s hockey team chief coach Graham Reid was impressed with the high level of competition at the ongoing 36th National Games and said the event would help in building a formidable team for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

