Karnataka’s National Crown – A Big Boost for Hockey in the South!

Published on Wednesday, 12 October 2022 10:00 | Hits: 1

Rewind to the 31st National Games held at Punjab in November-December 2001 – the venue Surjit Hockey Stadium, Jallandhar – the last occasion when Karnataka men had reached the final of the National Games when they went down to Services by a solitary goal. It is after a hiatus of 21 years that Karnataka ended their ‘podium finish drought’ winning the men’s hockey crown of the 36th National Games at the Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium in Rajkot.

