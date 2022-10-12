Rewind to the 31st National Games held at Punjab in November-December 2001 – the venue Surjit Hockey Stadium, Jallandhar – the last occasion when Karnataka men had reached the final of the National Games when they went down to Services by a solitary goal. It is after a hiatus of 21 years that Karnataka ended their ‘podium finish drought’ winning the men’s hockey crown of the 36th National Games at the Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium in Rajkot.



