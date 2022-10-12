Rani Rampal’s goal the difference as Haryana pip Punjab to the women’s title



M. R. Praveen Chandran





The Karnataka men’s team after winning the hockey gold beating Uttar Pradesh in the final at the 36th National Games in Rajkot on Tuesday, 11 October 2022. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR



Uttar Pradesh’s luck ran out finally in the penalty shootout as Karnataka prevailed in sudden death to win the men’s hockey gold of the 36th National Games at the Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium here on Tuesday.



