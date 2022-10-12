Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

How to Follow: Masters World Cup [60+]

Published on Wednesday, 12 October 2022 10:00 | Hits: 1

Tokyo Japan plays host to the O60 Masters World Cup



The Masters World Cup (Men’s 60+, 65+, 70+, 75+) will be taking place in Tokyo, Japan from October 19-29, 2022. The tournament matches will be played in the historic Oi Hockey Stadium. There are 27 teams competing at the World Cup in the four divisions. Canada sends a 60+ Men’s National Team for a second consecutive WC. This event was previously scheduled for November 2021, but had to be rescheduled due to the COVID pandemic. Follow along below as Team Canada takes on the World in Japan.

