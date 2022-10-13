Hockey youngster Pawan Rajbhar is excited to be a part of the National coaching camp which is being conducted in SAI Bengaluru.







Hockey India announced the core probable group for the National Coaching camp starting on 3rd October 2022 to prepare for the FIH Hockey Pro League 2022-2023 season opener in Bhubaneswar. One of the new additions to the group of players was midfielder Pawan Rajbhar who had an impressive showing at the Hero Men's Asia Cup 2022 in Jakarta earlier this year.



