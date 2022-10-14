

- Pic credit Satwant''s Facebook page



KUALA LUMPUR: Prominent sports critic Satwant Singh Dhaliwal died today at the age of 60.





Satwant, who was known for his frank views on Malaysian sports in his blogs, had been suffering from poor health in recent years



Satwant helped Fieldhockey.com set up a website for the Azlan Shah Cup before the MHC set up an official site. Single handedly he reported on every game using Twitter as a live commentary medium stating in 2008, 2 years before the rest of the World caught up during the 2010 Football World Cup in South Africa. He turned it into an extremely popular site with anything around 20 000 visitors logging in for 1 game. Our server needed to be upgraded 4 times just to cope with the traffic he generated.



It is learnt that Satwant collapsed at a shop in Tampin and died on the way to the hospital.



Goodbye, my friend, and thank you for all your help and contribution to making this site what it is today.



(With original input from The New Straits Times)