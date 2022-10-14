



Seven years back at the New Hockey Stadium in Kollam (35th National Games in Kerala), Haryana hockey eves went down to Punjab 1-3 to finish runners-up. Fast-forward to October 2022, Haryana women’s hockey team exacted sweet revenge, sneaking past Punjab by a solitary goal to win the women’s hockey crown of the 36th National Games at the Dhyandchand Stadium in Rajkot. The Haryana eves, coached by former India player Meenakshi, were at their imperious best in the pool phase and maintained the same momentum in the business end of the tournament and left no one in doubt that it was the team to beat. The girls from Haryana scored 50 goals in the tournament and conceded just 4 goals.



