No. 18 Massachusetts Field Hockey Sneaks Past VCU, 2-1

Published on Saturday, 15 October 2022 10:00 | Hits: 1

Bella Ianni scored her third goal in four games to hoist the Minutewomen over the Rams on Friday afternoon.



Box Score AMHERST, Mass. - The University of Massachusetts Field Hockey team was victorious against Atlantic 10 conference opponent VCU Rams on Friday afternoon at the Gladchuk Field Hockey Complex. Freshman Paula Lorenzini and senior Bella Ianni scored in the team's 11th win of the season. The Minutewomen improved to 11-3 overall (4-1 in conference play), while the Rams now stand at 8-6 overall (3-2 in conference play).

