By Marc Goldstein





Junior Maddie Coombe (19) looking to get open for the ball against Michigan State University on Oct. 2nd, 2022 at Pruitt Field in Athens, Ohio. Photo by Chloe Eggleston | and Chloe Eggleston The Post



For the majority of the match Friday, Ohio and Central Michigan dragged. Two teams in the midst of long losing streaks appeared destined to continue the scoreless stalemate that characterized the first 34 minutes.