The Cavaliers fell to the Demon Deacons 1-0 on Friday evening in Charlottesville



Matt Newton



Throughout their six-match winning streak, the Cavaliers had knocked off five ranked opponents, including three teams ranked in the top 15. Looking to keep that momentum going against another top 15 opponent, that streak finally came to an end. The No. 6 Virginia field hockey team yielded a goal with just over five minutes remaining and suffered a 1-0 loss to No. 12 Wake Forest on Friday evening at the UVA Turf Field in Charlottesville.



