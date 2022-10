- Pic credit Facebook IstanaNegaraOfficial



KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah expressed their condolences to the family of former sports writer and administrator Satwant Singh Dhaliwal, who died yesterday.