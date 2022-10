Freshman goalkeeper Myrte van Herwijnen recorded 8 saves and senior midfielder Jess Beech scored the lone goal for the Minutewomen in the loss.







AMHERST, Mass. - The No. 18 University of Massachusetts Field Hockey team lost a heartbreaker to No. 23 UAlbany on Sunday afternoon at the Gladchuk Field Hockey Complex. The match brings both the Minutewomen and the Great Danes to an 11-4 overall record.