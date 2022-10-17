Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

No. 6 Virginia field hockey suffers heartbreaking loss to No. 12 Wake Forest

In an offensive stalemate, a late breakthrough by the Demon Deacons led to the first home loss of the season for the Cavaliers.

By Alexa Mosley


Virginia's six-game losing streak was snapped Friday evening as the offense failed to convert multiple scoring opportunities. Courtesy Virginia Athletics

No. 6 Virginia hosted No. 12 Wake Forest Friday evening at Turf Field in Charlottesville. The Cavaliers (9-4, 3-2 ACC) came into the matchup on a six-game winning streak, and were undefeated at home, while the Demon Deacons (11-3, 3-1 ACC) were riding a five-game winning streak, their most recent loss coming from No. 1 North Carolina. Wake Forest emerged victorious, squeezing out a hard-fought win to claim second place in the ACC standings.

