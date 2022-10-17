Taylor Lyons





Leah Crouse controls the ball during Maryland field hockey's 7-2 win over Michigan State on Sept. 25, 2022. (Cam Andrews/The Diamondback)



What began as a dominant defensive showing for both sides suddenly became an offensive explosion in the final quarter of Maryland field hockey’s matchup with Rutgers Sunday with a share of the conference regular season championship awaiting the Terps if they were victorious.



