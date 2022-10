Jonathan Ramnanansingh





Alex Rowe of QPCC, tries to dribble pass two Fatima players, in their National Indoor hockey match, at the Woodbrook Youth Facility, Port of Spain on Sunday. - ANGELO MARCELLE



MAGNOLIA’S Brianna Govia and siblings Savannah and Shaniah De Freitas showed off their goal-scoring ability at the Woodbrook Youth Facility, on Sunday, on their way to securing back-to-back wins at the National Indoor Hockey Tournament.