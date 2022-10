By Washington Onyango





Rhoda Kuira of USIU-A women celebrates a goal against Lakers Hockey Club during a KHU Women's Premier League match in Kisumu.[Washington Onyango.Standard]



Kenyan international Rhoda Kuria scored a last-gasp-minute leveler to salvage a crucial point for United States International University Africa (USIU-A) Spartans who rallied from behind to hold DFG Wolverines 2-2 in a KHU Premier League match at City Park Stadium on Sunday.