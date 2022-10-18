Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

No. 15 Harvard Field Hockey Eyes Ivy Championship, NCAA Postseason

Published on Tuesday, 18 October 2022 10:00 | Hits: 0

By Mairead B. Baker


Senior captain Olivia Hoover goes head-to-head with Delaware midfielder Ashlyn Carr. The Crimson has achieved an 11-3 record so far this season. By Dylan J. Goodman

With only five games left in the regular season, No. 15 Harvard field hockey is making moves towards another Ivy League championship and NCAA tournament run. The Crimson has toppled two of their Ivy League rivals thus far, Penn and Yale, leaving three schools to go over the next few weeks.

