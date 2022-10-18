Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Northwestern bounces back, defeats Michigan State and Ohio State

Published on Tuesday, 18 October 2022 10:00 | Hits: 0

Skye Swann


Northwestern field hockey players celebrate with a big hug after an overtime win against Penn State. The Wildcats had the same joyous moment in their overtime win against Ohio State Sunday. Esther Lim/The Daily Northwestern

On the road for the second consecutive weekend, Northwestern (12-3, 3-3 Big Ten) avenged itself with wins against Michigan State and Ohio State — including an exciting, overtime victory against the latter.  The Wildcats bounced back on the road after their nail-biter loss to Rutgers more than a week ago.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.