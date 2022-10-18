Skye Swann





Northwestern field hockey players celebrate with a big hug after an overtime win against Penn State. The Wildcats had the same joyous moment in their overtime win against Ohio State Sunday. Esther Lim/The Daily Northwestern



On the road for the second consecutive weekend, Northwestern (12-3, 3-3 Big Ten) avenged itself with wins against Michigan State and Ohio State — including an exciting, overtime victory against the latter. The Wildcats bounced back on the road after their nail-biter loss to Rutgers more than a week ago.



