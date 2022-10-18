Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Frantic finish clinched Maryland field hockey a share of Big Ten regular season title

Published on Tuesday, 18 October 2022 10:00 | Hits: 0

Taylor Lyons


Bibi Donraadt during Maryland field hockey's 11-0 win over Georgetown on Oct. 11, 2022. (Eric Robinson/The Diamondback)

Leah Crouse scored early in the fourth quarter of Maryland field hockey’s contest against Rutgers to put the Terps on top, 2-1, with slightly more than 10 minutes to play. Maryland trailed for the majority of the game, but with two scores late in the third and early in the fourth, it found its first lead.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.