Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

SoJC test for raw but talented junior hockey team

Published on Tuesday, 18 October 2022 10:00 | Hits: 1

By Jugjet Singh


The Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) gave a frank assessment of their 18 junior players, who will don national colours in the Sultan of Johor Cup (SoJC) at the Taman Daya Stadium in Johor Baru on Oct 22-29. - NSTP/ OWEE AH CHUN

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) gave a frank assessment of their 18 junior players, who will don national colours in the Sultan of Johor Cup (SoJC) at the Taman Daya Stadium in Johor Baru on Oct 22-29.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.