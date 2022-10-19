Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Reflections from Cape Town 2022

Published on Wednesday, 19 October 2022 10:00 | Hits: 12

Canada defeats USA on the final day and finishes ninth at the Masters World Cup

by Adam Hyde



After a four year hiatus, 84 teams from 20 countries arrived in Cape Town for the ten-day 2022 Masters World Cup. This tournament was for the Men’s 45+ to 55+ age groups and Women’s 45+ to 65+.  After multiple selection camps, extensive fitness testing and six months of training, Canada sent a 50+ team across the Atlantic. Eight players returned from Barcelona (2018) and 10 were new additions.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.