Canada defeats USA on the final day and finishes ninth at the Masters World Cup



by Adam Hyde







After a four year hiatus, 84 teams from 20 countries arrived in Cape Town for the ten-day 2022 Masters World Cup. This tournament was for the Men’s 45+ to 55+ age groups and Women’s 45+ to 65+. After multiple selection camps, extensive fitness testing and six months of training, Canada sent a 50+ team across the Atlantic. Eight players returned from Barcelona (2018) and 10 were new additions.



