Germany: World Cup Build-Up Continues with Oranje Encounter

Published on Wednesday, 19 October 2022 10:00 | Hits: 12

Test match: The classic at HTC Uhlenhorst Mülheim – Honamas meet the Netherlands



On Tuesday evening (October 18, 2022), the classic will take place in the Mülheim Waldstadion. The German men’s national team meets European champions Netherlands. The test game kicks off at 6 p.m. Admission is free. The World Cup in India starts in three months. With the endurance test, coach André Henning’s team initiates the hot preparation for the World Cup.

