Field Hockey Canada announces Patrick Tshutshani as new Men’s National Team Head Coach

Published on Friday, 21 October 2022 10:00 | Hits: 16

Former Field Hockey Canada NextGen leader returns in senior coaching position



Field Hockey Canada today announces the return of Patrick Tshutshani. Patrick first arrived in Canada in 2019 to lead the formation of FHC’s Women’s NextGen system. During his first tenure, he embedded himself in the hockey community across Canada. He led the Junior Women National Team, as well as assisting with both the Senior Women and Senior Men. Since January 2022, Patrick has been with Hockey India as part of their Senior Women’s coaching staff.

