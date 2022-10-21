Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

We've enough talent to reclaim Sultan Johor Cup: Uttam Singh

Published on Friday, 21 October 2022 10:00 | Hits: 14

Indian junior hockey team captain Uttam Singh is confident about chances of his team winning Sultan Jhoot Cup.


Uttam Singh in action during the 3rd place playoff against France (Hockey India)

Having lost the title narrowly last time, Indian men's junior hockey team will be keen to reclaim the Sultan of Johor Cup which is returning after three years following the COVID-9 pandemic, said skipper Uttam Singh confident of his team's resources.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.