Indian junior hockey team captain Uttam Singh is confident about chances of his team winning Sultan Jhoot Cup.





Uttam Singh in action during the 3rd place playoff against France (Hockey India)



Having lost the title narrowly last time, Indian men's junior hockey team will be keen to reclaim the Sultan of Johor Cup which is returning after three years following the COVID-9 pandemic, said skipper Uttam Singh confident of his team's resources.



