Lancers Fourth Quarter Comeback Sends Match To Extra Time







FARMVILLE, VA. – The Longwood Lancers field hockey team battled all the way to end in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Kent State Golden Flashes. Longwood overcame a two-goal fourth quarter deficit to send the game to extra time on Senior Night. The match was Longwood's second shootout of the season, with the other being a 2-1 victory over the Miami Redhawks.