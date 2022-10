By Ryan Beyer





Senior attacker Lynn Vanderstichele during a game between Holy Cross and Stanford Photo: SCOTT GOULD/ISI Photos)



Stanford field hockey (6-7, 3-3 American East) surrendered a two-goal lead to No. 17 James Madison (8-6, 0-0 Sun Belt Conference) before surging back to win 3-2 in its final home game of the season in overtime on Thursday afternoon.