UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The Penn State Nittany Lion field hockey team (15-3, 6-1 B1G), ranked No. 5 in the NFHCA Coaches Poll, dominated No. 2 Maryland (14-2, 7-1 B1G) by a 4-1 score in the home finale for Penn State Friday night. The Lions gave up an early first period goal and then dominated the remainder of the game to roll to the resounding Big Ten victory at the Penn State Field Hockey Complex. The win keeps Penn State's chances for a share of the 2022 Big Ten Field Hockey Championship alive as the Lions need one more win next Friday at Rutgers to grab a share of the crown.



